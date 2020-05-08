Brentwood-based defense contractor Vibronyx has been awarded a follow-on federal contract for its modernization and readiness analysis of food management systems.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The extended contract is with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), a combat support agency operating within the United States Department of Defense and with more than 26,000 civilian and military personnel worldwide.
Specifically, the contract focuses on transportation command, subsistence prime vendors, DLA distribution and the Veterinary Corps for Food Safety.
“We’re excited about the work we’re doing with the DLA to provide strategic guidance and advanced analytics research to create a digital transformation roadmap to modernize the food supply chain,” Vibronyx CEO Clayton Nicholas said in the release.
In March 2019, Vibronyx was named prime contractor for the DLA R&D contract via the latter’s $3 billion subsistence supply chain.
Founded in Nashville in 2018, Vibronyx is a veteran-owned company.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
