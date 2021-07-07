The Tennessee Titans have faced varying levels of criticism for heading into training camp with Anthony Firkser as the team’s No. 1 tight end.
Last year’s starter Jonnu Smith left during free agency, and Tennessee has failed to address the position outside of second-year player Jared Pinkney and rookie free agent signings Miller Forristall and Briley Moore.
However, former Titans great Delanie Walker stated he believes that Firkser will not only thrive in his new role as Tennessee’s starter, but he has the potential to become an NFL star.
“He can get open [and] he can catch the ball,” Walker recently told ESPN’s Turron Davenport on the Talking w/TD podcast. “I think he is going to be elite."
Walker said the addition of wide-out Julio Jones will yield more opportunities than otherwise for Firkser.
"Over the middle [and] with match-ups against linebackers, [it's] going to be hard for [opponents] to cover him, because he destroys linebackers within seconds," Walker said.
Firkser sat behind Walker on the Titans’ depth chart in 2018 and 2019. The 36-year-old Walker missed 24 games during those two seasons, while Firkser saw action in 27 games during that span, contributing 33 receptions, 429 yards and two touchdowns.
The 26-year-old Firkser, whom Pro Football Focus ranked as the No. 28 tight end heading into the 2021 season, is expected to be a featured part of the offense in 2021. Only six quarterbacks targeted their tight ends more than Ryan Tannehill did in 2020, and Firkser tallied the third-most targets of any non-starting tight end last year.
Firkser enjoyed his best season last year backing up Smith, setting career highs in targets (53), receptions (39) and yards (387) in 16 games without a single drop.
"I feel like it's going to be a good year for him," Walker continued. "I hope he does well, because I want him to get paid. That's what it comes down to. I know he built his confidence over the years.
“I told him the last time I saw him, ... 'It's your opportunity [to start], so don't lose it.' He has the opportunity to be great.”
Walker spent seven seasons with Tennessee, recording 381 receptions, 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns — including a 94-reception, 1,088-yard 2015 season — with three Pro Bowls and a second team All Pro season.
