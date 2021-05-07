Shareholders of Delek US Holdings this week backed the company’s slate of directors, turning away three board member candidates pushed by CVR Energy, a peer controlled by noted investor Carl Icahn.
CVR owns 15 percent of Brentwood-based Delek and has been pushing for months to have the change a number of strategic goals and governance practices, including the compensation of Chairman and CEO Uzi Yemin. But in a statement Thursday, the local company said its eight incumbent board members received more than 90 percent of the voted shares not owned by CVR.
“We appreciate the support of our shareholders. Moving forward, we remain firmly focused on overseeing and executing the company's strategy and continuing to evaluate opportunities to drive value,” the company said. “We look forward to maintaining our constructive engagement with our shareholders and remain committed to acting in the best interests of the company and all Delek shareholders.”
Delek, which last week secured support from leading proxy advisory firms, plans to file the final vote numbers by the middle of next week. CVR officials have not commented on the preliminary vote tally and during the course of their efforts to gain board representation did not indicate what they might do with their Delek holdings.
Shares of Delek (Ticker: DK) fell nearly 2 percent in regular trading Thursday but recovered 1.6 percent after hours to get to $25.17. They have risen more than 50 percent year to date.
