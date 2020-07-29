The board of Delek Logistics Partners grew by one this week with the addition of a former COO of Western Midstream Partners.
Gennifer Kelly has 25 years of oil and gas industry experience and was COO of publicly traded Western Midstream from the spring of 2018 until last August. Before that, she spent more than 14 years at Anadarko Petroleum, where she rose to VP of midstream and marketing.
“We are pleased to welcome Gennifer to our board,” said Uzi Yemin, chairman, president and CEO of Delek Logistics. “Her vast experience in both the upstream and midstream sectors, with a background that includes operations, engineering and strategic planning, will provide us with invaluable insights as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”
The limited partner units of Delek Logistics (Ticker: DKL) were up 3 percent to $29.49 on Wednesday afternoon. They are back within 10 percent of where they started 2020.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
