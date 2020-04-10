Delek US Holdings’ leaders have turned to the lead director of their infrastructure affiliate to be both companies’ next CFO, shuffled the roles of two other executives and named a new general counsel.
Reuven Spiegel will step into his new roles at Delek US and Delek Logistics Partners on May 9, when Assi Ginzburg will step down upon filing the companies’ quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spiegel, 63, has been a director of Delek Logistics since mid-2014 and its lead independent director since 2018.
Since last year, he also has been a director of Sapir Corp, an Israel-listed company that develops and manages real estate projects in the United States. He is a former CEO of Israel Discount Bank, that country’s third-largest commercial bank.
Delek will pay Spiegel a base salary of $500,000 and he will have the opportunity to earn a cash bonus of up to that amount. He also will receive a stock grant worth $100,000 on June 10, and the company will provide for housing in the Brentwood area as well as a company car.
Chairman, President and CEO Uzi Yemin on Thursday also announced that Chief Commercial Officer Avigal Soreq has been named COO as of Monday. In that role, he replaces Fred Green, who has moved into the position of executive vice president of corporate development and will focus on overseeing capital projects and interactions with investors and stakeholders. Soreq, 42, will continue to manage Delek’s commercial group while also leading the economics planning and operations of Delek Logistics.
In connection with these changes, Soreq — who joined the company in late 2011 and had been chief commercial officer since November 2016 — has signed a new, three-year contract that will pay him a salary of $600,000, annually grant him $1 million worth of performance- and time-dependent shares, and make him eligible for various incentives.
Lastly, Delek also is bidding adieu to General Counsel and Secretary Regina Jones, who came aboard almost two years ago. Taking her place is Abigail Yates, 53, who had been GC of turbine company EthosEnergy for six years.
Shares of Delek (Ticker: DK) closed Thursday trading at $18.01, down more than 2 percent on the day. They have lost nearly half their value so far this year. Last month, a refining peer controlled by noted investor Carl Icahn declared a 15 percent stake in the company and said it wanted to talk about acquiring Delek. The local company’s board soon after adopted a poison pill to thwart — for now — Icahn’s approaches.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
