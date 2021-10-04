10/4 COVID case rate
Data via tn.gov

There is cause for cautious optimism about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a Twitter update this morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper highlighted some positive Davidson County trends:

State-level data is positive as well. Hospitalizations for all ages and specifically for pediatric patients are decreasing, as is the state's seven-day average of new cases

Vaccination rates continue to go slowly, though. Although thousands of people are getting shots every day, less than half of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated