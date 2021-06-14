Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will be among a range of school districts across the state where the Tennessee Department of Education’s Accelerating TN 2021 Bus Tour is making stops this summer.
According to a press release from the department, the program is a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities. Department members, elected officials and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement.
During the Tennessee General Assembly's legislative session in January, legislators passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act which set forward a path for all districts’ current and future summer programming opportunities to benefit students. In addition, this summer, districts and schools are in the process of planning how to spend their portions of historic federal COVID-19 relief and recovery funding flowing — about $4.2 million for K-12 education in Tennessee — to accelerate student achievement.
To highlight this work, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn, department staff, state and local elected officials and community partners will be visiting over a third of Tennessee’s school districts this summer to connect directly with students, educators and stakeholders.
“After countless disruptions caused by a global pandemic, Tennessee is focused on implementing innovative and student-focused learning opportunities that will help accelerate student achievement,” Schwinn said in the release.
“Stopping at 50 school districts statewide, the Accelerating TN 2021 bus tour will support the important work happening this summer — highlighting best practices, facilitating key discussions and connecting the many stakeholders who want to help all Tennessee students succeed. By engaging, listening and learning, we can help ensure Tennessee continues to lead on behalf of our children."
The tour got underway Monday with stops across East Tennessee. The bus will travel to WCS and FSSD Tuesday, June 29, and also make stops that day at Maury County Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Decatur County Schools, Perry County Schools and Tennessee School for the Blind.
Click here for more information on the summer tour and to see a complete list of districts where the bus will be stopping.
