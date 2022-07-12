School staffing, testing and budgeting were presented with high marks during Monday night’s Williamson County Board of Commissioners meeting in the auditorium of the county’s Administrative Complex.
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden delivered a short report that was generally upbeat, telling commissioners and others in the audience that the overall status of schools is just where it should be as the 2022-23 year gets underway in just a few weeks.
“We’re really proud of where we are, and we know we’re headed in the right direction,” Golden said.
As a testament to how well schools in the WCS district are performing, Golden pointed to the recent results from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) They show that WCS is the top-performing district in the state in grades three through eight.
Furthermore, WCS elementary and middle school students are ranked first overall in all four content areas, which include English Language Arts (ELA), math, science and social studies, according to InFocus. Among districts with high schools, WCS ranked in the top five in all End-of-Course subjects, which include Algebra I, Algebra II, biology, English I, English II, geometry and U.S. history. Overall, the district saw significant achievement gains from 2021 to 2022 and an overall decrease in the percent of students in the lowest performance level.
Golden went on to say the district’s pace of hiring new staff and teachers is also solid. He said it’s “ahead of where we were this time last year,” and much of the reason is due to the county commission’s approval for a midyear pay increase for faculty last winter.
In addition, Monday’s meeting included the approval of commissioners for a capital needs budget for schools for $12,514,650 and an intent-to-fund cost of $40 million for new construction at Brentwood Middle School.
Meanwhile, Williamson Medical Center CEO Phil Mazzuca also had a mostly upbeat report on matters at the hospital — beginning with COVID-19 numbers.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been in the high single-digits or really low double-digits for COVID in-patients,” he said. “The really nice thing is we haven’t seen patients in the ICU. Hopefully this will continue this way where we have low numbers.”
Mazzuca also gave an update and timeline on the WMC’s largest facility expansion ever.
“The building project is progressing as planned,” he said. “We continue to be on schedule.”
The hospital expansion is being done in two phases and will include the expansion of the emergency department with the addition of 21 beds, an expansion to the obstetrics department with six new beds, an additional caesarian section room, upgrades to the neonatal intensive care unit and additions to the hospital's behavioral health unit.
Specifically, Mazzuca mentioned that due to some confusion among patients navigating through construction, WMC has started a valet service at its outpatient registration from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. In the next week or two, a similar service will be offered at the emergency room area.
