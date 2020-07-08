Friends of Williamson County Animal Center will be going virtual with its annual Pawsome Gala event Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The event is presented by Mars Petcare-A Better World for Pets. Attendees can bid on auction items, see the first reveal of the new shelter design, and learn how Friends of WCAC supports the shelter with donations.
Shelter Director Ondrea Johnson said the design of the new county animal center will be revealed during the event.
“I am excited about giving the public their first glimpse of what the awesome new facility will look like,” she said in a press release from the WCAC.
The new animal center will be located off the Mack Hatcher Boulevard extension near Carlisle Lane, and part of the proceeds from the Pawsome event will go toward the facility.
Johnson is excited about the new online format, necessitated by COVID-19 restrictions.
“We were scheduled to have the event on March 28, but plans for a social gathering had to change,” she explained. “The Friends of WCAC have been working hard to make this online event very special for our sponsors and supporters.”
A Pawsome auction supporting the event is online now, and ends at 8 p.m. Thursday. Among the 84 auction items available for bidding are a Roman Yosi autographed Predators package, spa and personal services, original art and a coastal vacation.
In addition to Mars Petcare, other event sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, F&M Bank, Oversite, 906 Studios, Pet Butler and Battleground Animal Hospital.
For more information about placing auction bids and viewing the 2020 virtual Pawsome Gala, go to www.friendsofwcac.org.
