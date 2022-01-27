Ryan Tannehill is three years into his tenure as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, and the 33-year-old has taken the team to the playoffs each season including an AFC Championship game appearance and back-to-back AFC South division titles.
And yet — now more than ever — Tannehill’s ability to guide the Titans any further than a conference title game is being questioned.
Those questions, as difficult as they may be to ask, are more than justified.
Saturday’s 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was set up to be a defining moment for the Titans, who had the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a returning Derrick Henry, a secret weapon of sorts in D’Onta Foreman, a fully healthy A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, plus the most dominant pass rush the franchise has had in years. All Tannehill had to do was be smart with the ball and keep the train on the tracks, so to speak.
Yet, his questionable decision making and three costly interceptions — two of which led directly to Bengals’ points — ultimately stuck out as the sorest thumb in a bounty of Titans’ mistakes.
“I don’t know if it is a trend,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of Tannehill’s turnovers. “We understand how great you have to be with the football. Whether you are carrying it [or] throwing it, taking care of it is paramount.
“When you lose the turnover margin in the way that we did at different points of the season, it is really, really hard to win. That is something that we are going to have to evaluate how we are coaching. Just making sure that everybody that has the football knows how important it is to the success of the team.”
Tannehill was tied for the fourth-most turnovers among QBs this year (18). He had nine games with an interception and just eight without one. His 14 interceptions in 2021 are more than the 13 he had in his first two years in Tennessee combined.
However, despite the spike in turnovers, Vrabel seemed to give Tannehill the benefit of the doubt, seemingly chalking it up to breaking in a new offensive coordinator. The fourth-year head coach also remained steadfast that he believes Tannehill not only will be Tennessee’s starter in 2022 but that the Titans could still be an AFC contender with him at the helm.
“He has elite toughness,” Vrabel said. “We have to be great around him. He has shown signs of accuracy, of decision making, the ability to extend plays and to scramble and leadership. Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback and Ryan has shown us that.”
