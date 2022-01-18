Things didn’t look promising for Franklin during the preseason.
The Admirals graduated all five starters from last year’s 28-4 team that made it to a Class AAA Sectional.
“I think nobody really knew what to expect from our squad, losing all that production,” Franklin coach Jason Tigert said. “And just not really any experience, so I think we were just the unknown.”
The unknown Admirals are known now after getting off to a 16-4 start despite heavy graduation losses.
“We have run a pretty successful JV program over the years and a ninth-grade program,” Tigert said. “That’s why we do that to prepare for heavy graduation losses and so far we’ve had a pretty good year.”
Tigert was optimistic after a strong showing and steady improvement during summer basketball.
This is the first time in 15 years as a head coach that he’s had a team that lost all five starters.
He coached at Marshall County and Dickson County before arriving at Franklin in 2019. Tigert has over 250 career wins.
Franklin’s biggest loss was Reed Kemp, the District 11-AAA MVP the last two seasons.
The talented point guard averaged 22.5 points last year and signed with Missouri Western.
Kemp, Matt Thurman (1,000-plus career points, Alabama-Huntsville), Aidan Smylie (Franklin’s rebounding leader, Trine), Connor Beavon, Taylor Spierto and the other graduating seniors went 104-28 the past four seasons.
“These guys had to guard those guys at practice last year,” Tigert said.
Forward Tom Fortner and guard Noah Magee are both scoring in double figures this season.
“I played scout team and I was guarding Reed and Tom would guard Matt Thurman, and I think that helped us a lot because they’re both college players now,” Magee said. “They’re super physical and aggressive, so I definitely think that benefited us.”
Sophomore point guard Davis Long leads the Admirals in assists and boasts a 4-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.
Jack Medalie, a 6-foot-5 guard, leads Franklin with an 8.5 rebounding average and is scoring in double figures.
Franklin’s bench is adding a bunch of energy to the Admirals’ attack.
“We have a number of seniors that don’t get a lot of minutes, but they’re still contributing in ways that aren’t measured on the stat sheet and they call themselves the Bench Mob, and they do a great job of bringing energy,” Tigert said. “We know how important they are, other coaches can see that, but it’s not something that people talk a lot about and they probably should.”
Franklin’s rotation includes 8-10 players.
The Admirals are in a new district due to TSSAA reclassification. Franklin is in District 11-AAAA with Brentwood, Centennial, Hillsboro and Overton.
“I think anybody could possibly win this league,” Tigert said. “I don’t think there is necessarily a favorite.”
Magee believes playing athletic teams like Hillsboro and Overton will help Franklin in the postseason.
“I’m all for it because we still have our rivalry games that matter versus Brentwood and Centennial, but then we also get a different style of play that we get to go against, which I think will help prepare us for the tournament,” Magee said.
Franklin beat Centennial 69-61 in its district opener for the Admirals’ fifth straight victory Friday night.
Magee and Medalie both scored 19 points and Fortner added 15.
Both teams wore gold and blue throwback uniforms to honor all-black Natchez, which integrated into Franklin in 1968.
Natchez’s roots date back to 1888 when the Claiborne Institute opened. It was later renamed the Franklin Colored School and the Franklin Training School.
Centennial opened in 1996 after overcrowding at Franklin.
Franklin’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams practiced separately due to the pandemic last season, but they are working out together this year.
“We try to be careful when we can and be smart about it and follow all of the procedures that Williamson County has in place,” Tigert said. “We’ve been lucky so far.”
Three Admirals scored in double figures during a 69-44 win over Nolensville on Tuesday night.
“They shoot the ball just extremely well,” Knights coach Todd Babington said. “They’ve got a lot of good pieces that kind of fit into what their expectations are.”
Franklin made 12 shots from 3-point range that night.
The Admirals have been a good 3-point shooting team for a long time now.
“They create a lot of space with a lot of shooters and when you do that, you’re going to have to guard the drive and guard the 3-point line, and if you help them, they’ve got shooters that can knock down shots,” Babington said. “They’ve got a good guard that can get in the lane and he finds shooters and then they’ve got shooters that can shoot the ball.”
Sophomore guard Sam Medalie led the Admirals with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, against Nolensville.
“He shot the ball from long-range and we were expecting other guys to make plays and when we do that, we’ve got to shift our defense into a certain position, which left him some open shots and he knocked them down and he hurt us,” Babington said.
Franklin has defeated Nolensville twice this season, including a win in November.
“They’re the best team that we’ve played against about getting their players into position in space to make plays,” Babington said. “And when you’ve got shooters, they’re the best team that we’ve faced at doing that.”
