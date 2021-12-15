An estimated crowd of more than 70,000 locals and visitors took to the streets in downtown Franklin Sunday for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas, likely setting a record for single-day attendance at the event.
The weather was ideal for Dickens, and played a big role in compensating for the fact that the festival had to be canceled Saturday because of a lingering threat of storms from the same system to blow through Middle Tennessee, Kentucky and other states overnight Friday.
“Dickens of a Christmas is one of the most anticipated events in Williamson County,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “With all the weather-related devastation that occurred this past weekend, we are incredibly grateful to have been able to open the festival on Sunday to bring the holiday spirit to our community and support our local businesses and visiting vendors.
“From the Southern Irish dancers that took to the square to teach Irish tap dancing to the numerous attendees that arrived dressed in Victorian-era attire, we are thankful for everyone who helped set the stage for this successful community gathering that celebrated and championed the Heritage Foundation’s mission.”
