Consider it a trifecta, a hat trick, perhaps.
After its three main festivals were darkened last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County closes out 2021 with its 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas Saturday and Sunday in downtown Franklin.
All systems are go for the Foundation’s third and final festival of the year, following the Main Street Festival that was held in July (postponed from April but returning to the spring next year) and Pumpkinfest in October.
Dickens of a Christmas — which has had financial support from its presenting sponsor, First Citizens National Bank — originated as a means to attract guests to experience the shops and ambience of downtown Franklin, but has now become one of the area’s most recognized annual traditions.
“Dickens of a Christmas has become a holiday staple in our community, and we are proud to support the Heritage Foundation again this year as they create a special experience for the residents of Williamson County,” David Hopkins, regional president of First Citizens National Bank, said in a press release.
The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music and a variety of arts and crafts sporting seasonal and specialty gift items. This comes together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop.
A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge and more.
The event is free and open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will feature several new additions as well as traditions from the past, including the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, photo opportunities with Santa and Dickens characters, and much more.
Saturday’s Main Stage Presented by The Church at West Franklin:
10:00 AM Special Guest Performance
10:30 AM Franklin First United Methodist Church Handbells
11:10 AM Grassland Elementary
11:50 AM Overture
12:30 PM Franklin’s Christmas Jazz Trio
1:10 PM Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players
1:50 PM Lipscomb
3:10 PM Franklin Light Opera
3:50 PM West Franklin Choir
4:30 PM Janice Gaines
5:30 PM Town Sing
Sunday’s Main Stage Presented by The Church at West Franklin:
11:10 AM Southern Irish Dance
12:40 PM The Church at West Franklin Choir
1:20 PM Kendall Ray
2:30 PM Bluegrass Band
3:10 PM The Master’s Brass
3:40 PM Yule Tide Carolers
4:00 PM Processional to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church
4:15 PM Town Sing at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church
Saturday’s Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:
12:00 PM Addison Gossage
12:20 PM Radio Farm
1:00 PM Radio Farm
1:30 PM Storytime
2:30 PM Ele Ivory
3:00 PM Addison Gossage
3:30 PM Lilly Kopp
4:00 PM Storytime
5:00 PM Lexi Gail
Sunday’s Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:
1:00 PM Storytime
2:30 PM The Academy
3:00 PM River & Rail
3:30 PM Craig Hendricks
Click here to learn more about this year’s Dickens of a Christmas presented by First Citizens National Bank.
