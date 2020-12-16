The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a holiday art exhibit at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin, featuring the work of artist Kimberly Daniel.
The exhibit will be on display through January 2021, and features a special collection of Santa-inspired art, holiday themed paintings and some scenes from Franklin and rural Tennessee.
A native of Dickson, Daniel holds a master’s in Art Education from East Tennessee State University and has taught in Middle Tennessee public schools and her local community for more than 30 years. She has painted Christmas scenes for over two decades, and in 2017 began exploring the plein air painting movement.
Daniel is a member of The Chestnut Group, Oil Painters of America and Women Painters of the Southeast. Her work is carried by Hadley House, and can be seen on Wayfair and Josh & Main home décor sites.
For additional information on her art or to contact the artist directly, visit Daniel’s website.
The Williamson County Enrichment Center, located at 110 Everbright Ave., is regularly open Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information on the exhibit and facility holiday schedules.
