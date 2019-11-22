Though a solid opening date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is already welcoming guests through its two dining venues.
The 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails restaurant and the McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions breakfast and lunch spot were sites for the Wine Down Main Street event in early November, and 1799 will be open for a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from 2-6 p.m. It opens for regular hours the day after Thanksgiving, from noon to 11 p.m. Hours for McGavock’s are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Harpeth Hotel is part of the Harpeth Square mixed-use development that got underway with construction two years ago, and a recent update on the project stated that the hotel, the first 25 units of the apartment building, and the parking garage would be ready by late November. A spokesperson for Harpeth Square said the hotel would “quietly open” Monday, but there are apparently still a few loose ends to tie up before the city of Franklin grants a certificate of occupancy.
Those wanting to get an early view of the hotel and restaurants can make reservations for Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal, which will feature traditional turkey day fare that showcases locally sourced ingredients. The menu is curated by Director of Food and Beverage William Friedrichs, Executive Chef Jay Swift and Associate Executive Chef Cassie Upshaw.
It starts with a celery root soup with toasted rye croutons and pickled apple or endive arugula salad with crumbled blue cheese, poached pear, pecans and garlic shallot dressing.
Next is a juicy roasted turkey as the main course with a choice of three sides including cranberry walnut relish, sweet potatoes“Macaire" with hazelnut brown butter and crispy brussel sprouts with cider vinegar.
A choice of three sweet treats are available for dessert. Guests can choose from apple tartlets with fresh cream, pumpkin pie with bourbon pecan brittle and vanilla ice cream or pear crisp with honeycomb cream.
The 1799 Thanksgiving meal is $60 per person. Reservations are recommended, and can be by calling 615-206-7510 or by booking online.
Dining concepts and culinary team announced
For those interested in future dining at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, the Harpeth Hotel recently announced its dining concepts and culinary team. Led by Friedrichs, Swift and Upshaw, the culinary venues at the new 119-room hotel will offer regionally sourced menus that pay homage to Franklin’s history.
The upscale 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails is The Harpeth’s signature full-service restaurant that spotlights timeless classics and Southern-influenced cuisine across breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to a press release. The culinary team will offer guests and locals an authentic and immersive Tennessee dining by partnering with several trusted local purveyors, such as Bear Creek Farms, Bloomsbury Farms and Devlin Certified Organic Farm.
Locally inspired dishes, crafted with fresh ingredients from these purveyors, include the Bear Creek Pork Trio with crispy pig ear, braised pork belly, chicharrons, house hot sauce and cauliflower chow chow; the Broiled Blue Crab Cake with picked okra relish, creole mustard remoulade and saltines; the Bucksnort Farms Trout served with cornbread dumplings, beech mushrooms, fava beans, pea shoots and a warm vinaigrette of fine herbs; and the Late Summer Sweet Corn Soup served with lump crab and chives.
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails’ strong ties to Franklin are reiterated in the venue’s beverage program, which will prioritize stirred classic craft cocktails, like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan. While the drinks evoke a sense of timelessness, they will be created with advanced methodologies in the mixology space. The venue will also offer extensive whiskey, beer and wine menus.
In classic Southern style, the flagship restaurant plans to host a weekly weekend brunch service with a similar emphasis on local ingredients and flavors. Menu highlights include the “Hot & Sweet” Chicken and Waffles with honey butter and smoked hickory syrup, the Omelet with Late Summer Vegetables with crumbled Tennessee farmstead goat cheese and herb salad and the Biscuits and Gravy with sausage or mushroom gravy, grits and eggs.
In addition to 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, The Harpeth will be home to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. The European-style street café will offer a warm, welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch and happy hour. Named after a well-known Middle Tennessee family, the café will serve regional favorite Honest Coffee Roasters, in addition to freshly baked local pastries, breakfast sandwiches, seasonal quiches and pressed juices in the morning.
In the afternoon and evening, McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions plans to serve artisanal sandwiches like the Roast Beef Sandwich with a fresh baguette, horseradish sauce and red onion marmalade, grain bowls like the Quinoa Bowl with crispy chickpeas, avocado, salsa verde and a poached egg, and charcuterie boards with artisanal meats, cheeses and local vegetables.
The menu will include craft cocktails, as well as local beers and premium wines on tap. For guests with a sweet tooth, McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions will feature specialty, hand-dipped ice cream to enjoy on the patio.
“The menus at both 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar are comforting,” Swift, who brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role, said in a press release. “Many of the dishes are timeless classics with a special twist. Every menu item features a local flavor profile or an ingredient from a trusted local partner. The taste is unique to our town, so guests can truly get immersed in Franklin during their stay.”
Swift is supported by Upshaw, who will focus on 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails. Prior to joining The Harpeth, Upshaw was Executive Chef at Holland House in Nashville, where she focused on menu creations that utilized local and sustainable ingredients. She has also spent time in various roles at Melisse Restaurant, Bouchon and The Bazaar in Los Angeles.
“We could not have found better industry leaders to launch The Harpeth’s culinary venues,” Friedrichs said. “Chef Jay is so well-respected in the region and has a wealth of culinary experience, while Chef Cassie has had invaluable experience across the country working under the nation’s best chefs.
“Both are dedicated to telling Franklin’s story through the dishes at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. We are confident guests are going to connect with our unique local community through the delicious, locally influenced menus at both venues.”
