The disassembly of the Brentvale Log Cabin is now underway, with the first day of deconstruction beginning Monday.
Crew members with Leatherwood, Inc. began deconstruction and are setting aside certain material, such as the cabin’s chimneys, to be saved for a future city project. As of day one, windows and door frames from the cabin have been removed with a lot more to come. The project is estimated to take about three weeks to complete.
After the disassembly is complete, restoration of the cabin will eventually be done by city staff or a separate contractor.
The site will remain closed during the disassembly due to safety concerns.
