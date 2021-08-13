Brad Fiscus, a member of the Williamson County Board of Education representing District 4, will be stepping down from his seat in September as he and his family move to Virginia.
Fiscus is in his fourth year on the board, having been elected in August 2018. He would have joined other board members from even-numbered districts in facing an election year in 2022. He and his wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, are looking for a home in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.
"Even though we really loved living in Williamson County and we love the house we had built back in 2013, we just felt like it was an opportunity for us to start a new chapter somewhere else," Fiscus told the Home Page.
In addition to his presence on the board during recent contentious times — including, of course, Tuesday’s meeting when an unruly crowd set the tone as the board voted for a mask mandate for elementary schools in the Williamson County Schools district — Fiscus has been in part of the national spotlight over the past month or so when his wife was fired from her job as the top vaccine official from the Tennessee Department of Health. Her firing came after a group of Republican legislators expressed qualms about encouraging teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Fiscus subsequently appeared on news shows across the country during a time when the Delta variant was causing spikes of the coronavirus.
“When she was fired from her job, and after some of the dust settled so we could have a conversation, we started talking about next steps and where she wanted to be in her work,” Fiscus said. “She wants to stay in public health, and she has some options in the D.C. area."
Fiscus said he plans to remain on the board through Sept. 20, and he’ll be replaced by someone nominated and approved by the Williamson County Board of Commissioners.
Fiscus and his wife have two college-age children. He will continue his consulting business as well as his growing Fiscus Glassworks business he started in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.