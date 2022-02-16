A wide-open election season for six seats on the Williamson County Board of Education soon begins as filing deadline for interested candidates is set for noon Thursday.
As of Wednesday morning, all but one of the incumbents had at least pulled a petition to indicate interest in holding on to their seats. Eric Welch, District 10 representative, pulled paperwork Tuesday and is working to get signatures in time for the filing deadline. Candy Emerson, District 8, is not running for re-election.
Incumbents who have filed are Dan Cash (District 2), Josh Brown (District 4), Jay Galbreath (District 6) and Nancy Garrett (District 12).
In the school board race for the Franklin Special School District, incumbents Allena Bell and Robin Newman have already filed for re-election, and Tim Stillings pulled his paperwork Wednesday morning. Challenger Laura Stendel has pulled a petition as well.
After the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill last fall that enables Republican and Democratic parties in each county to hold a primary, candidates in Williamson County are required to list their party affiliation or indicate they’re an Independent as they enter a race.
The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held May 3, with those winners and Independent candidates on the ballot for the Aug. 4 general election.
Of the 11 candidates who have filed for the Williamson County Schools board race, Cash, Brown, Galbreath, Elliott Franklin (District 4), Donna Clements (District 4), Shauna Graham (District 8) and Drason Beasley (District 12) are Republicans. Bob Britton (District 4) is a Democrat, and Garrett, Tiffany Eccles (District 2) and Kristan Bidinger (District 6) are Independents.
Of those who have pulled a petition as of Wednesday, Welch and six others are Republicans, two are Democrats and three are Independents.
Home Page Media will take a closer look at the races and candidates in the days and weeks after Thursday's filing deadline.
