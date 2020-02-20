Diversicare Healthcare Services COO Leslie Campbell has told the long-term care company she will step away from her position at the end of March.
Campbell, 52, has been with Brentwood-based Diversicare since the beginning of 2013. She joined the company from Golden Living, where she had most recently been senior vice president of operations. Preparing to take her seat is Rebecca Bodie, a familiar face who was Diversicare’s VP of operational support from mid-2013 through early 2016 and who has since worked at Consulate Health.
“I am extremely pleased that Becky Bodie will be returning to Diversicare as our COO,” said President and CEO Jay McKnight. “[Bodie] has extensive experience in our industry and has held key leadership positions in nursing home operations, therapy, compliance, reimbursement, and other related areas of long-term care.”
McKnight tipped his cap to Campbell for staying with Diversicare through the resolution of the company’s talks with the Department of Justice and state officials over past false claims allegations. The company this week said it has finalized an agreement to pay a total of $9.5 million over a five-year period to settle the investigation, which involves facts that predate both Campbell’s and McKnight’s team with the company.
Diversicare runs 62 skilled nursing and senior housing centers that are licensed to for a collective 7,329 beds. Shares of the company (Ticker: DVCR), which were delisted from the Nasdaq last year and now trade over the counter, closed Wednesday at $2.26. Over the past six months, they have fallen slightly.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
