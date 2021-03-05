High Hopes Development Center has added a doctor from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to its board of directors, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Dr. Dennis T. McWeeney, DO, MS, FACOG, joins the High Hopes 2021-22 board and is a parent of a child who received therapy there. He is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine physician at Vanderbilt Medical.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McWeeney to our board of directors,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes’ executive director. “Our board of directors play an integral role in furthering the mission of High Hopes and assisting in making High Hopes the best possible destination for children in need of our services.”
The High Hopes board of directors is comprised of a distinguished group of community advocates and parents working to assist the organization with providing high level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles. As a High Hopes parent, McWeeney’s passion for furthering the High Hopes mission runs deep.
“High Hopes has been such a blessing for our family,” McWeeney said. “Our son received occupational, physical and speech therapy while attending pre-school three days a week. Over the course of 18 months, we witnessed him flourish in his therapy sessions, learning fine motor and gross motor skills and starting to develop speech.
“At pre-school he started engaging more during class and making friends with his peers. His development has been nothing short of miraculous. Today, I’m proud to say, he is a typically developing little boy talking up a storm and always on the go, laughing and playing and enjoying being a kid.”
For a complete list of Board members and additional information on High Hopes, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.