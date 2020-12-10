Two days after he returned to the Tennessee Titans lineup, receiver Adam Humphries was placed on injured reserve in what appears to be a move related to his previous concussion issue.
Humphries missed four games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol and returned in Tennessee’s 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He had one reception for nine yards on four targets.
Before his injury, Humphries was having a solid season with 22 receptions, 219 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets. He gave the Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill three legitimate wide receiver weapons — joining A.J. Brown and Corey Davis — and a true option out of the slot.
“[Humphries] does a lot of good things for us,” Tannehill said. “Tough to lose him again. We've been without him for several games this season and other guys have stepped up and filled that role for us in different ways. We're going to have to go down that path again. Other guys are going to have to ... make plays for us.”
In his absence, the Titans will be relying on players such as Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond to fill the void. Raymond gives Tennessee a true downfield threat. And Batson, primarily a practice squad player, has seen time in seven games this year with four games of multiple receptions.
However, the Titans have been linked to free agent receiver Kenny Stills, who was released by the Houston Texans at the end of November. The 28-year-old passed through waivers and is free to sign with any team of his preference. He could take over Humphries’ spot in the slot and he has speed to burn.
But does signing Stills make sense for the Titans?
“I have a ton of history with Kenny,” Tannehill said. “Obviously, I'll let [General Manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel] make those decisions. But loved playing with Kenny and, if the opportunity arose, would love to again.”
Stills wasn’t being used much in Houston, accounting for just 11 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Texans. Nevertheless, the 6-foot speedster has a rapport with Tannehill, combining for 1,719 yards and 18 touchdowns in Miami.
If the Titans truly need some help beyond Brown and Davis, Stills could be the answer.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
