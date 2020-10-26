The City of Brentwood will rename Tower Park Dog Park to Miss Peggy's Bark Park in memory of late Brentwood resident Peggy Howell.
The dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, which is open to the public. Like all city events, they do ask that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.
Howell, who died in 2018, was a well known community volunteer who loved dogs.
"Peggy was a great servant to the city and citizens of Brentwood and I'm happy to have called her a friend," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said during Monday's City Commission meeting.
The idea was first unanimously approved by the Brentwood Parks Board in Nov. 2019 before moving onto the City Commission, and while it has had widespread support since it was first proposed, it has been impacted and delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In Oct. of 2019 the Citizens for Brentwood Green Space made an $80,000 donation to the city, which included approximately $66,000 of funds from a bequest from the estate of Peggy Howell to CBGS, who proposed the name change.
The Tower Park Dog Park was sponsored by Mars Petcare until February when the sponsorship expired.
Tower Park Dog Park is located at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood.
