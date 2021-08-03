According to a Department of Justice news release, 43-year-old John Davis agreed to a permanent voluntary exclusion from participation in federal procurement and non-procurement programs as part of an agreement to resolve the civil claims against him.
As previously reported, the company operated more than 40 pain clinics across 12 states before it shut down in 2018, and earlier this year the DOJ announced a $4 million settlement agreement with the pain clinic following an investigation into widespread fraud.
Last year Davis was sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in the scheme, but his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.
The office of the United States District Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee announced a settlement agreement of more than $4 million with a former Brentwood-based pain clinic that was accused of widespread fraud.
