Goodlettsville-based Dollar General has added a chief medical officer to its C-suite, with plans to launch an assortment of health care products and services in rural communities.
In a press release, Dollar General leadership said: “The Company recognizes the unique access it provides to rural communities often underserved by other retailers as well as the existing healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s commitment to expanding its health offerings is underpinned by its existing infrastructure, robust supply chain and current complementary health and nutrition assortment."
The retail chain has tapped former McKinsey & Company manager Albert Wu to guide the company’s strategy into the health care industry. Wu had worked for the consulting giant since 2016, where he led the design of a new care model for rural patients and developed a digital insurance product.
Wu has also led consulting teams that worked with hospital systems with up to $5 billion in revenue, according to the release, and prior to that was an anesthesiology resident at Bringham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
“We’re excited to welcome Albert to our team and to put a greater emphasis on wellness in the communities we serve,” Dollar General’s CEO Todd Vasos said. “His impressive experience brings a unique perspective to our operations and will be critical as we look to develop our health care services offering.”
