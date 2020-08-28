COVID-19’s upheaval of much of brick-and-mortar retail looks set to provide the most valuable company in Middle Tennessee with more chances to grow its footprint across the country.
Speaking to analysts and investors on the heels of his team’s second-quarter earnings report — which was headlined by same-store sales growth of nearly 19 percent and a four-point pop in operating margins — Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said the closures of retailers across the country is opening up real estate the Goodlettsville-based discounter might consider for expansion.
“We still believe we’ve got 12,000 or so opportunities to place a Dollar General out there,” said Vasos, whose team finished June with more than 16,700 stores. “With some of the recent COVID activity and some of the displacement that we’ve seen, that opportunity continues to expand as far as I’m concerned, and we continue to watch that very carefully.”
Dollar General opened 500 stores in the first half of this year, remodeled 973 and relocated 43 others. The company’s leaders already are putting their foot to the floor a bit and have raised their 2020 projections for remodels and relocations by 170 and 30 stores, respectively, since the end of March.
Shares of Dollar General (Ticker: DG) slipped about 1.3 percent to $201.34 Thursday. Year to date, however, they are up about 30 percent, lifting the company’s market capitalization above $50 billion.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.