Dollar General Corp. has named Emily Taylor executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.
Taylor, who formerly served as senior vice president of channel innovation since 2019, replaces Jason Reiser.
According to a release, Taylor, who joined Dollar General in 1998, has held roles of increasing responsibility in investor relations, financial planning and analysis, merchandise planning, pricing and merchandising operations. She now will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's merchandising, marketing, global sourcing, merchandise operations and in-store experience efforts.
Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and an MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. She has been named as one of Mass Market Retailers’ Most Influential Women in Retail since 2016 and was also named among the magazine’s People Who Make A Difference list in 2018.
Relatedly, Dollar General has announced Tracey Herrmann will now serve as senior vice president of channel innovation, having previously served as senior vice president of store operations. Kal Patel, formerly a vice president and division manager, has been promoted to senior vice president of store operations.
Of note, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos served as CMO (the role Taylor now holds) before landing the Goodlettsville-based company’s top job.
“We are confident that Emily’s strategic vision and longstanding leadership with Dollar General will help to drive our continued efforts to innovate, capture growth opportunities and serve our customers and communities,” Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer, said in the release. “I would also like to thank Jason for his contributions to advancing Dollar General’s merchandising strategy and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
