High Hopes Development Center is inviting the community to both donate to and shop its inaugural yard sale Saturday, Oct. 2.
Donations are accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 28, at its Franklin campus at 301 High Hopes Court Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“As an organization that serves many families, we know how quickly toys and other household items can be outgrown while still remaining in excellent condition,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We are hopeful our yard sale will provide an opportunity for the community to both donate their gently used items and shop new finds for their homes and families.”
Accepted items for donation and for sale include household goods such as furniture, kitchen items, exercise equipment, camping gear and luggage, as well as baby equipment such as strollers, swings, monitors, activity tables and more. Toys and bikes may also be available, as well as items previously used in High Hopes classrooms. No clothes or shoes of any kind will be accepted.
All items will require staff approval and must be in good, working and clean condition. All proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of High Hopes, and any remaining items will be donated locally. For donations of large or oversized items, please contact Consuelo Hawkins at 615-721-5572 to schedule a drop-off.
High Hopes is partnering with members of the Franklin Noon Rotary to collect items and staff the event. Click here for more information on donating items and shopping the sale.
