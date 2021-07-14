Blood Assurance is celebrating blood donors all month long during its Jam-Packed July campaign.
The nonprofit is giving away a different gift almost every day to thank current donors and to draw in those interested in giving blood for the first time.
“Summer is always a difficult time for us with kids being out of school, people being out of town, and increased usage due to travel and outdoor activities,” said Dr. Liz Culler, the chief medical officer at Blood Assurance. “We hope our donors will enjoy these great gifts. In addition, we hope some who have been on the fence about giving may now be encouraged to give the gift of life.”
Gifts include a bandana for pets, handheld misting fan, cooler tote bag and $10 gift cards to Starbucks, Chipotle and Papa John’s. In addition, Blood Assurance is giving away one Yeti cooler each week in July and three Macbook Pros to high school students who donate July 19–25. Donors can visit bloodassurance.org/july2021 to learn more about the days each gift is available.
Blood Assurance has been in critical need of blood donors for months and has still not seen the same number of donors it was seeing before the pandemic began. Patients in local hospitals count on blood donors every day for a host of issues including cancer, trauma, childbirth and more.
In addition to scheduling at bloodassurance.org/july2021, donors can also make an appointment to give blood by calling 800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.
Blood cannot be manufactured and Blood Assurance counts on volunteer donors daily to save lives. One blood donation can save three lives in area hospitals.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.