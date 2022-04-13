Vanderbilt University in March 2021 announced its decision to invest in its athletics facilities through the Vandy United fund.
And 12 months later, the Vanderbilt baseball team will reap the rewards of that initiative after receiving a $5.5 million donation from National Commodore Club supporters Karen Hall and Fred Hall.
The donation will cover costs for a new lighting system, sound system, seats and graphic displays at Hawkins Field. The venue added new premium seating options prior to the 2022 season.
“I just want to help both Vanderbilt and Tim Corbin achieve,” Fred Hall, CEO and chairman of Oklahoma City-based Hall Capital, said in a release. “With that winning tradition, it made it easy.”
The Hall family members are longtime Vanderbilt donors, with past gifts having helped fund an indoor practice facility, a multipurpose facility and the video board at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. Of note, Fred Hall attended Vanderbilt University and is the chairman of locally based development company Hall Emery, teaming with veteran developer Pat Emery.
“Coach Tim Corbin and the Vandy Boys exemplify what it is possible to achieve when we strive for unequaled excellence," Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release. "And this wonderful gift by the Hall family serves as further proof that our alumni and devoted donors share our bold vision for the future.”
Built in 2002, Hawkins Field underwent a $4.5 million expansion in 2006 that included adding 475 new seats along the base lines, the construction of a two-story complex along the third-base line that houses locker rooms, a weight room, coaching offices and a baseball Hall of Fame.
Additional renovations to the venue include the addition of outfield bleacher seating, 200 chairback seats and upgraded dugouts in 2009, and the addition of a cardio room, fueling station, a new and expanded weight room, current and pro player locker rooms, and coaching offices in 2018.
