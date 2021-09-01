The American Red Cross and several local first responder agencies are closing in on their goal to collect 2,977 pints of blood as part of the Remembering the Badges Blood Drive next week. They are in need of just 305 donors.
As previously reported, The Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville Fire Department, Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Nolensville Fire Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up with the American Red Cross, Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans to encourage 2,977 to give blood by Sept. 10 as part of the "Remembering the Badges" blood drive.
Eligible donors are encouraged to donate at several community blood drives throughout the metro Nashville area from Sept. 7-10 with the goal of collecting the 2,977 pints of blood in remembrance of the 2,977 innocent victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are encouraged to wear a mask during donation.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: rememberingthebadges or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, and a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Upcoming Remembering the Badges Blood Drive locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. – Nolensville Drive at Nolensville First UMC in Fellowship Hall, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. - Brentwood Drive at Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.
- Friday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Music City Drive at Cornerstone Church, 726 West Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
- From Monday, Sept. 6, through Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., donors can also make appointments to donate blood at the American Red Cross donation center at 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.
