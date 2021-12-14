Clark Lea may have only won two games during his first season as Vanderbilt football coach, but he’s been winning a lot more regularly on the recruiting trail.
Over the past three days, the Commodores picked up a commitment from three-star safety Jeffrey Ugo and three-star defensive tackle Yilanan Outtara and flipped three-star athlete Savion Riley from Duke.
Ugo and Riley join an already-loaded crop of defensive backs in Vanderbilt’s 2022 class that includes three-stars Trudell Berry, Quantaves Gaskins and Steven Sannieniola.
The No. 93 athlete in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, Riley had 40 receptions for 644 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 37 tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a tackle for loss as a senior, helping Kennesaw Mountain go 10-2 and reach the second round of the Georgia Class 6A playoffs.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver/defensive back decommitted from Duke on Sunday and announced his commitment to Vanderbilt Monday evening. He took an official visit to West End over the weekend.
"The vision of coach Lea — what he is doing and what he was talking about — it really got to me," Riley told 247Sports. "With this class, I can really see us rebuilding. The culture — I want to be a part of it."
Ugo, a former Utah commit, announced his pledge to Vanderbilt on Saturday, a little over a week after he took his official visit to campus. He also had offers from Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Navy and San Diego State.
The 6-foot-1 safety had 53 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and a blocked punt for George Ranch this season.
"My main reason with Vanderbilt is I for sure see the vision that the coaches are laying out, and the players as well," Ugo told 247Sports. "I want to be a part of that before it's too late. … They think that I can be great. They believe that I'm an NFL talent, and I believe that as well. I'm gonna put my trust in them and I'm gonna go as far as they take me."
Outtara, a 6-foot-6, 274-pound lineman from Germany, is the No. 109 defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. He also had an offer from Ole Miss. He’s Vanderbilt’s second commit from Germany, joining fellow three-star defensive line recruit Linus Zunk.
Vanderbilt’s 2022 class currently ranks 30th in the country and 11th in the SEC.
