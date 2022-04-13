Vanderbilt women’s basketball coach Shea Ralph began April with a big win when Jordyn Cambridge announced she is returning next season.
On Tuesday, Ralph got more good news when she landed commitments from Saint Louis transfer Ciaja Harbison and Boston College transfer Marnelle Garraud.
Harbison led the Billikens in scoring each of her four years, starting all 106 contests in which she played and averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. She finished her career ranked second all-time in points, third in points per game and made free throws, and fourth in free-throw percentage and assists.
SLU’s top scorer (17.5 points per game) and free-throw shooter (.795 percent) this past season, Harbison played the second-most minutes (900) and was team's second-best with field goal percentage (.399), 3-point percentage (.307), assists (56) and steals (30).
Harbison was named to the All-Atlantic 10 second team in 2021 and 2018, the All-Atlantic 10 first team in 2020 and 2019, and the All-Defensive Team in 2020. As a freshman, she was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.
Garraud started all 33 games for Boston College this year, averaging 7.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3 rebounds, 1.6 rebounds per game. She led the Eagles in assists (123) and steals (52) and paced the ACC in steals per game (2.1).
The 5-foot-7 guard played the third-most minutes, was the team’s third-best 3-point shooter and was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team this year. In four seasons, Garraud averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while averaging 28.4 minutes per game in 114 contests.
Garraud’s addition should help make up for the loss of Riverdale alum Brinae Alexander, whose 63 steals were second-most for the Commodores last year.
