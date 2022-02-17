Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin named his starting pitchers for this weekend’s season-opening series against Oklahoma State, but the 60-year-old skipper advised not to read too much into who isn’t starting this weekend.
Former Summit High School standout Chris McElvain will get the nod in the season opener on Friday, while 2021 closer Nick Maldonado will start Game 2 on Saturday and freshman Carter Holton will get the ball in Game 3 on Sunday.
“I’m another year older and I’ve had experience,” McElvain said of how he’s improved from last season. “If you look at me last year, I had no experience because our 2020 season got canceled, and that goes for most of the whole pitching staff…So, coming into last year, we were taking it game by game figuring things out, and figuring out how to pitch against SEC teams because we hadn’t done it yet. Not just for me, for everybody, it comes with experience and maturity.”
McElvain, an ABCA/Rawlings high school All-American during his senior year at Summit, appeared in 22 games for Vanderbilt last season, including one start, with a 5-1 record and 4.34 ERA over 45.2 innings. He struck out 58 batters and walked 27 and held opposing hitters to a .232 batting average.
In the College World Series, McElvain threw 5.1 innings of relief, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, including three straight shutout relief appearances against Arizona, Stanford and N.C. State.
Maldonado, who had the second-lowest ERA on the Commodores last season (2.31) behind Jack Leiter, led the team with nine saves and 28 relief appearances. He struck out 61 batters and walked just seven over 50.2 innings.
“We’re looking at Friday as its own game and then once you get done with Friday, you move to Saturday and so on. Where you can kind of get into a season and develop some known roles and then understand that maybe you can kind of plan ahead. We can’t do that right now just because we don’t really have any known roles outside of the three people that I mentioned that we’re going to start.”
Holton was the nation’s top left-handed pitcher in the class of 2021 and the No. 24 overall prospect, according to Perfect Game. Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Holton chose to play for Corbin and the ‘Dores instead of turning pro.
The 5-foot-11 freshman looked solid in both the Black and Gold series (4.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts) and his outing against North Carolina in the fall (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 5 strikeouts).
"I wanted to see how he handled himself against North Carolina," Corbin said of Holton. "So, we put him out there in the fall, and he was fine. But I just think we would never put a kid in a position to represent the team if you didn't if you didn't think he was ready to represent the team."
Corbin stated that pitchers Christian Little, Thomas Schultz and Patrick Reilly, who started 11, nine and seven games, respectively, last season, and were expected to compete for starting spots, will be counted on in varying roles throughout the year with opportunities for each to start.
The trio combined for an 11-6 record, 142 strikeouts and 68 walks over 130 innings and allowed opposing batters to hit a collective .215.
“It’s definitely going to be a group effort; we know that,” Corbin said. “Those are the three guys that are starting the game, but after that, it really doesn’t mean much, it’s going to be a total team pitching effort. [Little, Schultz and Reilly] have to be ready to pitch. I think everyone on that staff — we don’t look ahead too much.”
