The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 36th annual PumpkinFest presented by FirstBank will return to downtown Franklin Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee, PumpkinFest attracts more than 65,000 visitors of all ages to Main Street.
“PumpkinFest is one of the most highly anticipated events in Williamson County and is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of the Heritage Foundation,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said in a press release. “The original purpose for PumpkinFest 36 years ago was to create a community-enriching, family-friendly celebration of the fall season in the heart of downtown Franklin while providing a boost to businesses in the area.
“Community support has grown over the years, and the Heritage Foundation’s three festivals continue to positively impact the region, as evidenced by the 2021 Main Street Festival’s estimated $4.2 million economic impact.”
The Foundation’s other festival is the annual Dickens of a Christmas held in December.
PumpkinFest attracts families to enjoy a full day of autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, outstanding arts and crafts, and the talented pumpkin-carvers who always draw a crowd.
Additional activities include:
- Live entertainment
- Kids Zone presented by Grace Chapel featuring carnival games, giant inflatables, rock walls, and more
- Trick-or-treating around the festival
- Arts and crafts vendors
- Food trucks and street food vendors
- Costume contests (People costume contests and parade, and pet costume contest)
- Downtown Franklin Rotary chili cook-off with Beer and Whiskey Garden featuring Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Autumn Alley which will have old fashioned games, guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin,” extreme pumpkin carving and photo opportunities around the square
Sponsors and key supporters include presenting sponsor FirstBank, Grace Chapel, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, All American Gutter, Genesis of Cool Springs, Hyundai of Cool Springs, Gutter Helmet, Leaf Filter, Leaf Guard, Lipscomb University, My Second Home, Nissan of Cool Springs, National Dance Clubs Franklin, Parks Realty and Power, T-Mobile.
Click here for more information on PumpkinFest.
