The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to “Paint the Town Orange” this October in celebration of autumn in historic Franklin’s Main Street District.
Franklin will be aglow all month long with shades of orange everywhere including the Heritage Foundation’s iconic “pumpkin tree,” family-friendly fall photo backdrops and seasonal activities throughout downtown Franklin.
“While we all miss our grand tradition of Pumpkinfest, which has become the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and will return bigger than ever in 2021, we’re so excited to offer a new celebration option for 2020, Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said. “ ‘Paint the Town Orange’ will celebrate the fall season for the entire month of October in order to avoid large crowds compressed into a one-day period.
“This is a safer way to promote fall in our beautiful city, provide lively and safe activities for a longer period of time and support our downtown merchants. The Foundation and Downtown Franklin Association are so excited to partner with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to organize and bring the celebration to life for our local families as well as visitors. It’s a tremendous team collaboration, which is what our community represents.”
Each week will bring new themes, events and activities to downtown Franklin’s Main Street.
Week of Oct. 4 — Harvesting History & Culture: Historic and cultural sites and art galleries
Week of Oct. 11 — Bountiful Brews: Octoberfest-themed pub and restaurant crawls and specials
Week of Oct. 18 — Seasonal Shopping: Retail stores and boutiques
Week of Oct. 25 — Autumnal Treats: Restaurants, bakeries and food shops
Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31 — “Paint the Town Orange” weekend celebration
Downtown Franklin will be decorated with engaging store windows, banners, fall plantings and photo ops where people can take selfies and tag #downtownfranklintn and #franklintn. Every week will include fun activities, online costume contests and special merchant promotions. For updates, visit www.DowntownFranklinTn.com/Orange.
