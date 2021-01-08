The Brentwood Library is hosting fiber art and drawings as part of its January 2021 gallery and showcase exhibits.
According to the library's monthly newsletter, this month's showcase artist is Bowling Green, Ky., fiber artist Cindy Houston, who uses a variety of materials including cotton, silk and plant leaves.
"People who experience her one-of-a kind pieces of sustainable wearable art feel themselves draped in natural beauty," the newsletter reads.
This month's gallery artist is Spring Hill artist Sketch Borque, who has graphite and colored pencil drawings on display.
"Mostly self-taught, Sketch has completed works on commission, taught art classes, and also branched into photography," the newsletter reads. "His work consists of drawings and paintings, which he describes as 'narrative in nature and bordering on the surreal."
The showcase and gallery's exhibits are open to the public during the library's normal business hours.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, and more information about the library can be found here.
