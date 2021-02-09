Paw Pantry, a program that gives residents of Williamson County the opportunity to get free dog and cat food, returns to the Williamson County Animal Center Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The monthly program for neighbors in need of pet food is sponsored by the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Red Collar Pet Food Inc. of Franklin donated 2,000 lbs. of cat and dog food to be distributed during the two-hour event.
Touchless, drive-thru delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.
The Paw Pantry is designed to ensure that no pet owner is forced to give up their dog or cat due to lack of food. Shelter Director Ondrea Johnson says she is eager to provide this service.
“We know that there are people in our community that can’t afford pet food right now,” she said, “and we are pleased to be able to be a local resource for them.”
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School. For more information, call 615-790-5590, ext. 8547, follow the shelter on Facebook or go to www.adoptwcac.org.
Red Collar Pet Foods Inc., located in Franklin, is a leading manufacturer of premium and mainstream private label and contract pet food and treat products. For more information, go to www.redcollarpet.com.
