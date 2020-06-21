The Tennessee Highway Patrol has charged 24-year-old Ashley Kroese of Thompson's Station with vehicular homicide in Thursday morning's crash that killed Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
According to a THP news release, Kroese is currently a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was transported with non-life threatening injuries, and which upon her release, Kroese will be transported to the Williamson County Jail.
As Kroese has not yet been booked into the jail on the Class B Felony charge, a court date has not been set.
Legieza was also transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
THP would not comment any further on the crash that they say saw Kroese's SUV cross the center lane and strike the BPD SUV, declining to comment on questions on if any impairment or distraction was involved in the crash.
A memorial service honoring Legieza was held on Friday night in Brentwood less than one mile from the scene of the fatal accident in front of The Brentwood Market.
Legieza’s funeral will take place at Clearview Baptist Church on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with the funeral procession departing from Williamson Memorial at 11 a.m. and passing by City Hall.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
