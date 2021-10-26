The first franchise-model drywall repair company in the U.S. recently celebrated the opening of its first Tennessee location in Franklin.
The Patch Boys of Southeast Nashville and Franklin is owned and operated by Jacob Kromhout and Jana Dravet, serving clients throughout Belle Meade, Brentwood, Columbia, Franklin, Hendersonville, Nashville and Spring Hill.
The franchise was lured by the pace of the local housing market and high demand for short-term rentals. The Patch Boys, founded in 2008, now expands beyond 120 franchises nationally with recognition from Franchise Business Review for its rapid growth as part of the Belfor Franchise Group, a Belfor Property Restoration subsidiary. The umbrella corporation touts its status as the biggest property restoration company in the world.
“We’re excited about how quickly Jacob and Jana have become trusted home services experts within the Nashville community,” said Ted Speers, president of The Patch Boys company. “Their passion for helping others, paired with top-notch drywall and ceiling repair services, make us confident that their team will continue to grow and be a great resource for home and business owners in their area.”
The new, local team targets high-end business owners, homeowners, landlords and property managers with its provision of wall patching services ranging from drywall repair to installation. The franchise also includes ceiling and plaster repair in its offerings along with popcorn ceiling removal and texture matching. Trained specialists in their employ restore walls, ceilings and other features with anything from small cracks to severe water and storm damage—conditions for which Middle Tennessee has garnered national attention on more than one occasion as of late.
“Following careers in technology and nursing, Jana and I are proud to have found a new way to help people in need — by offering drywall repair services, a niche problem in our area and an art that requires a lot of skill and practice,” Kromhout said in a press release. “As we continue to grow our business here in Nashville, we want our neighbors and community to know it is always worth having a licensed and insured professional complete drywall and ceiling repairs.”
The Belfor Franchise Group is the largest residential and commercial services franchise in the industry by number of units, and Belfor Property Restoration purports to be the biggest disaster restoration company.
Relatedly, Middle Tennessee has seen disaster relief come in response to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in 2017 to the 2021 series of severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster in May to authorize federal assistance for recovery efforts. Much of the work to recover properties afflicted by these kinds of natural disasters include drywall repair.
