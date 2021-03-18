North Carolina-based Duck Donuts will open its third Tennessee location in Brentwood this April.
According to a news release, the made-to-order donut shop will be located in the Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center at 101 Creekside Crossing.
The businesses' exact opening day has not been announced, but soon guests can choose from a variety of topping combinations for their donuts, including traditional favorites like vanilla icing with sprinkles, or more adventurous options like Peanut Butter Paradise with chocolate drizzle or maple icing with bacon.
In addition to donuts, they also sell coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and more.
Duck Donuts was founding in 2006 and saw the first franchise open in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013. This will be the company's first location in Middle Tennessee.
Duck Donuts will have more information posted on their Facebook page about grand opening details and specials.
More information about Duck Donuts, including their menu and locations, can be found here.
