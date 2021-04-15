Duck Donuts will open its third Tennessee location in Brentwood this Saturday with plenty of sweet specials.
The made-to-order donut shop hails from North Carolina but this franchised location has its roots right here in Williamson County.
"I was born and raised right here in Williamson County, so we just felt that it was natural to come to Brentwood and find a place for this," owner Matt Davenport said.
Davenport previously worked in technology sales and was traveling through Charlotte, N.C., when he first went to a Duck Donuts.
"I just fell in love with the product, and here we are a couple of years later opening up our own store," Davenport said.
Customers can watch their donuts get made right in front of them from the frying process to variety of customizations including traditional favorites like vanilla icing with sprinkles, or more adventurous options like Peanut Butter Paradise with chocolate drizzle or maple icing with bacon.
Co-owner Allison Davenport expertly dressed each fresh, hot donut with icings and sprinkled toppings and said that they are looking forward to their grand opening on Saturday, where the first customer will win one dozen free donuts per month for a year, and the 100th customer will receive a free dozen box of donuts.
"It'll be a fun opening with lots of people running around and having a good time and we'd just love to have everybody out," Allison Davenport said.
Duck Donuts will have special grand opening hours on Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shop will also be taking part in the Quack Gives Back program where a portion of sales benefit non-profit organizations within the community, and this weekend's recipient will benefit Happy Retales' pet foundation.
Duck Donuts' normal hours of operation will be Monday through Wednesday from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Duck Donuts is located in the Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center at 101 Creekside Crossing, and more information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.