The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, June 17 on Franklin Road in Brentwood.
The checkpoint will coincide with the second anniversary of the death of late Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020, by a drunk driver.
WSCO will also conduct extra traffic patrols throughout the weekend.
According to Tennessee state law, law enforcement agencies are required to publicly announce checkpoints prior to their implementation.
