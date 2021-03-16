After a Monday report that the Tennessee Titans would not be bringing back tight end Jonnu Smith or receiver Corey Davis, many questioned if General Manager Jon Robinson would stand pat during the negotiating period leading up to the start of free agency on Wednesday.
After watching Smith sign a four-year, $50 million deal with the New England Patriots and seeing Davis agree to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets, Robinson’s strategy became clear.
The Titans could afford to part with a receiver making $12.5 million annually and a player who signed the fourth-richest contract for a tight end in NFL history. What they couldn’t afford to do was fail to upgrade the pass rush after mustering just 19 sacks last season — third-fewest in the NFL.
Enter Bud Dupree and Denico Autry.
Dupree, an edge rusher, agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract, and Autry, a defensive lineman, agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal. At the expense of the offense, Robinson improved Tennessee’s defense.
“I think that’s one thing that we’ve got to do better is affect the quarterback,” Robinson told reporters in February. “That comes in a myriad of ways. It’s rushing the passer, it’s coverage, it’s blitzing. that’s something that is high on our list is to find guys — whatever position it is defensively.”
If there’s one thing Dupree and Autry know how to do, it’s pressure the quarterback. Last season, Dupree had eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits, while Autry had 7.5 sacks and 10 QB hits. The Titans’ top two pass rushers last year — Harold Landry and Jadeveon Clowney — combined for just 5.5 sacks and 22 QB hits.
The 6-foot-5 Autry provides some help in the interior defensive line next to Jeffery Simmons, presumably freeing him up to be more disruptive in 2021. Autry has averaged 19 quarterback pressures and 8.6 QB hurries with 20 sacks over the last three seasons. Oh, and the Titans took him away from AFC South rival Indianapolis.
In Dupree, the Titans finally have their top-tier sacker. The 28-year-old totaled eight sacks in 11 games in 2020 and 11.5 in 16 games the previous year. He hasn’t notched fewer than 5.5 sacks in the last four years. Since 2019, Dupree is tied for the second-most turnovers caused by pressure with nine, right behind Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett.
“I think we would love to have that (elite pass rush) guy,” Robinson said. “We want all of our players to be successful, including the edge-rush guys. We’re looking for those kinds of players, willing to invest resources…But I think that’s a position we’re definitely interested in and would love to have a guy that commands double teams and gets two sacks. At the end of the day, the players are the ones that make the plays and we’ve got to try to get as many as possible.”
Dishing out $16.5 million per year for a player who tore his ACL in Week 12 last year is quite the bold move for the Titans. Especially after getting burned last year by Clowney and Vic Beasley. Then there’s always the possibility that Dupree’s pass rush numbers were slightly inflated thanks to playing opposite T.J. Watt.
However, over the last three seasons, Dupree has 25, 28 and 28 QB pressures, respectively, including 36 QB hurries and 18 QB knockdowns in that span. So, he might be worth the gamble.
