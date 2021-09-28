Dustin William Russell was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for shooting and killing Brentwood resident Clark Cable in December 2018 on the night of Cable's 25th birthday.
Russell, of 27-year-old from Tullahoma, was convicted of second degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment during a four-day trial that concluded on July 29. The jury found him not guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Russell’s co-defendant, Lyndsey Grace Bronston, is set to face trial at a to-be-determined date on charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation, tampering with evidence and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Bronston briefly appeared in court at the start of Russell’s July trial, where she invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, which ended her participation in his criminal proceedings.
During Russell's trial, the defense argued that Bronston was influencing Russell and his actions. Assistant District Attorney General Kelly Lawrence agreed that Bronston was equally responsible for Cable’s death, but she argued that Bronston was not in control of Russell — something that Judge Deanna Johnson echoed during Monday's sentencing hearing.
The sentencing hearing saw Cable’s mother read several victim-impact statements over the course of half an hour on behalf of herself, her husband and surviving children, detailing the impact of the loss of her oldest son.
She also spoke about the family’s continued struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder that has affected all of the immediate Cable family members, all but one of which were home on the night of the drive-by shooting where at least five of the 15 bullets fired strike the Dozier Court home.
“Losing Clark has changed the entire dynamic of our family,” Cable’s mother said. “He was the glue that always seemed to bind us and hold us together. While there is still love in our home and in our family, there is a large vacant hole that we are still unable to talk about or even put into words.”
“Clark was a sweet, loving, kind man whose only crime was looking for love in the wrong place, driven there by the challenges he was facing, relationships gone wrong and the desire to be loved and accepted just the way he was," she said. "And in return he was offering help and support to the person who turned on him and became responsible for his death.”
Cable’s mother then directly addressed Russell, who looked up at her and slightly nodded in acknowledgement.
“To you, the defendant, to say that I hate you would be giving you too much power,” Cable’s mother said. “I do not hate you, in fact, I do not feel anything at all for you. You have taken from me one of my most precious gifts and for that I will never forgive you.”
“We have been robbed of his hugs and his kisses, his sweet smiles and his ‘I love you,’ and you, the defendant, are responsible,” she said.
Cable’s mother also directly addressed Russell’s mother and expressed empathy for her grief as Russell’s mother tearfully watched her oldest son face the consequences of his actions.
“From one mom to another mom, I know the loss that you must be feeling,” she said. “No mother should ever know the loss of losing a son. Mothers will do anything to protect their children, and so I will not give up this fight and will speak for justice for my child who no longer has a voice and for the peace and sanity that the rest of my family now deserves.”
Russell’s father also took the stand and testified to the kind nature of his son, saying that he was not unlike the characterization of Cable. He added that months before the shooting he had noticed a change in his son’s demeanor and actions, including his suspicion that he had become involved in drugs and was in possession of a gun, something that his father said “sickened” him.
“He never had any hate or hurt for anybody ever,” Russell’s father said through tears. “He’d change it all if he could. Those two poor boys met this girl and all of our lives are now changed forever. It’s never going to be the same.”
Russell, dressed in orange jail scrubs, then stood at the podium and turned and faced the Cable family who were sitting in the courtroom’s gallery.
“This is not an easy thing for me to do,” Russell said. “Because of the amount of shame that I have for what I’ve done to the Cable family. Words can’t even begin to describe how sorry I am for what I’ve done. I was not in my right state of mind and I never intended to hurt anybody. That being said, I accept full responsibility for my actions. If I could go back and change what I did, I would.”
“I’m ashamed of myself and I can only imagine the amount of pain that I’ve caused y'all,” Russell said with a cracking voice. “If there is anything that I can do to make this easier for y'all I would do it.”
“I don’t expect y'all to forgive me, but I do hope one day y'all will be able to, if not for me then for yourselves,” he continued. “I want you to know that I pray for your family, and countless times I’ve prayed for my family, for the other inmates that I’ve been incarcerated with, and I’ve prayed for myself and I’m going to continue to pray for y'all’s family.”
“I understand and I realize that I’ve hurt a lot of people getting where I’m at today, and not just y'all’s family, but my family too,” Russell said, turning to his family who were sitting on the opposite side of the gallery. “So I want to apologize to y'all too. I promise I’m going to spend the rest of my life trying to make this up to y'all. Thank you.”
In all, Judge Johnson sentenced Russell to serve 25 years in prison at 100 percent for the murder of Cable, and was sentenced to five years to serve at 30 percent for the conviction of reckless endangerment — discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation, both of which will be served consecutively.
For the purposes of sentencing, Russell’s conviction of three charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon were combined and he was sentenced to two years in prison to serve at 30 percent, but that time will run concurrent to his 30 year sentence.
Russell’s defense attorney Eric Larsen issued a statement to the Williamson Home Page where he reiterated his argument that Russell did not intend to kill anyone. Larsen's statement says Russell did not specifically target Cable, who was not acquainted with Russell, but was acquainted with Bronston, who drove the vehicle on the night of the shooting.
“What’s tragic is that my client never meant to actually hurt anyone and his involvement was so out of character. He was 24 years old with no record of convictions,” Larsen said. “In an unusual set of circumstances, an otherwise decent young man ends the life of another, causes so much heartbreak for two good families, and alters his own life forever. There are no winners in this case.”
