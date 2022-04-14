Franklin’s Historic Downtown will welcome the opening of its second, much heralded e|spaces office on Wednesday, April 20 with an opening event.
The event, scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. is expected to offer food, drinks and most importantly networking opportunities. The event will serve as a sort of open house to christen the space and its Harpeth River view. Attendees are invited to RSVP here.
Situated at the corner of East Main Street and 1st Avenue, the new location sits atop Salons By JC on the second floor of 99 East Main with just under 17,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms and common areas with high ceilings and expansive windows bringing in lots of natural light.
“The draw of Downtown Franklin has created a real need for our flexible, cost-effective workspaces and meeting rooms,” said John Pirtle, president and CEO of e|spaces. “With two locations within two blocks, we now offer the most combined space in downtown and can meet the pent-up demand to be in the middle of ‘America’s Favorite Main Street.’”
The new e|spaces — originally announced in November 2022 — effectually doubles the available space that the company now offers in Downtown Franklin. The company already offers space at 231 Public Square. Last year, Pirtle said that locale had already been at capacity for a while since it opened three years prior.
The new location boasts of myriad conference rooms with different designs to hold anywhere from four to 30 people. It can accommodate events for upwards of 100 people, yet it also includes private offices for individuals or small teams. The space offers several coworking and gathering areas as well.
A natural advantage to the location of the new e|spaces is that Franklin East Main happens to offer free parking, top-drawer Internet and modern technologies that today’s businesses require and on which e|spaces capitalizes to maximize the efficiency of the space and its offerings. The free parking is available in the rear of the building as well as in a parking garage at the corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue.
The new location adds to e|spaces’ local portfolio with not only its sister office on Public Square but also its Green Hills space at 10 Burton Hills Blvd. The company also has plans to open a Nashville location in The Nations next month, availing another 30,000 square feet. Other e|spaces can be found in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando, Florida.
The firm offers affordable rates for monthly and annual memberships, but rooms are also available on an hourly and daily basis. The company specializes in combining the functionality of executive suites with coworking space and shared offices to create the utmost modern, professional environments for entrepreneurs. e|spaces also offers amenities that include round-the-clock access, onsite assistance, coffee and snacks, business-class Internet and IT support.
