Two Williamson County men are dead after an argument over a woman in a Nashville bar turned into a physical alteration around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed in the altercation, which police say involved multiple people outside The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street. Both men were Battle Ground Academy grads.
Beathard was a former quarterback at Battle Ground Academy. A junior, he was playing football at Long Island University at the time of his death.
His brother, C.J. Beathard, is an NFL quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers and his brother Tucker is a country musician. Parents Casey and Susan are noted songwriters.
His grandfather is former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Beathard, who was living in Thompson's Station, and Trapeni, of Franklin, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday where they died. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and remains hospitalized. (Editor's note: An earlier release fro the Metro Nashville Police Department said the third man had been released from the hospital.)
Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the attached surveillance photo who is being sought for questioning in the fatal stabbings. Anyone who recognizes him from the attached photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
Cory Woodroof contributed to this report.
Update (7:54 p.m.): Police are now asking for help identifying three men and a woman that are wanted for questioning in the case, according to a release from Metro police. In a surveillance video from the bar, two of the men — one wearing a Nike sweatshirt and the other in a puffy jacket, are seen standing in front of the bar and the other man and the woman are standing in front of a booth in the bar. They eventually join each other at the booth.
