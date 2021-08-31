The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is reporting one partial road closure and one water rescue on Tuesday morning following the arrival of Tropical Storm Ida to the region.
According to a WCEMA social media post, a water rescue was conducted at approximately 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday in the 5500 block of Leiper's Creek Road after someone attempted to cross a flooded road and was swept off the roadway.
Few details of the incident were released, but WCEMA reports that the driver was rescued by law enforcement officials while clinging to a tree.
The driver's vehicle was found half a mile away, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
As of 9 a.m., WCEMA was reporting that Leiper's Creek Road and Old Hillsboro Road was partially closed due to high waters, but no other areas have been reported as severely impacted by flooding at this time.
This could change by the minute, and WCEMA is advising drivers to use caution and never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. The county also provides an updating road closure map here.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Middle Tennessee throughout Tuesday.
