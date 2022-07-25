More than 6,600 voters have cast early ballots ahead of the Aug. 4 Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries.
Through Saturday at seven early voting locations, 6,643 ballots have been cast, representing 3.6 percent of registered voters in the county. In the primaries, 5,011 ballots have been cast for Republicans (75.4 percent) and 1,565 for Democrats (23.5 percent).
Early voting got underway July 15 at two locations, the Election Commission office at 405 Downs Blvd. in Franklin and the John P. Holt Library at 8209 Concord Road in Brentwood. Five more were added Friday: Franklin Recreation Complex at 1120 Hillsboro Road; College Grove Community Center at 8607 Horton Highway; Fairview Recreation Center at 2714 Fairview Blvd., Nolensville Recreation Center at 7250 Nolensville Road; and Longview Recreation Center at 2909 Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill.
Early voting continues this week and will run through Saturday.
The Election Commission office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The other sites are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Aug. 4 ballot is a particularly lengthy one. And whether voters are voting early or waiting until Election Day, Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections, said they should keep that in mind.
“Voters need to be aware that the August ballot is longer than we normally see and will take additional time to complete,” he said in a press release.
In the August election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
Visit the Election Commission website or call 615-790-5711 for more information.
