Early voting has started for the Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and the County Republican Primary at the following voting locations throughout the county.
Brentwood
John P. Holt Brentwood Library located at 8109 Concord Road, weekdays from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.
Fairview
Fairview Recreation Center located at 2714 Fairview Boulevard, weekdays from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Franklin
Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission) located at 1320 West Main Street, weekdays from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.
Nolensville
Nolensville Recreation Center located at 7250 Nolensville Road, weekdays from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station
Longview Recreation Center located at 2909 Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill, weekdays from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to the State of Tennessee, early voting is open to any registered voter in the county, and any registered voter may vote at any one of the 5 early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law.
First time voters who registered online or by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot. When voting in a primary election in the State of Tennessee the voter must declare a political party preference in order to vote in the primary
Tennesseans will vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday primary alongside voters from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
More information about the voting process in Tennessee can be found at GoVoteTN.com or by calling the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
The Williamson County Election Commission is located at 1320 West Main Street, Suite 140, in Franklin, and can be contacted by phone at 615-790-5711 or online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.