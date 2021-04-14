Early voting for the upcoming Brentwood city election has officially kicked off, with four candidates vying for three seats on the City Commission.
Whereas previous elections required voters to vote at a particular polling place based on their address, the Voter Center plan — enacted in early 2020 — now allows for voters to cast their ballots at any polling place of their choosing.
Early voting will be available today through April 29, with voters able to visit any of the three following polling places:
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays
Brentwood Municipal Building, 5211 Maryland Way
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, closed on Saturdays
Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 West Main Street
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays
The four candidates running for the three available seats are incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little, Regina Smithson, and political newcomer Gina Gunn. Click here to read a brief overview of all the candidates. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here for more information on early voting.
Election day will land on Tuesday, May 4. Voters interested in voting by mail may see if they qualify by clicking here, or by calling (615)790-5711. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is seven days before election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.